Say what? Haval reveals its Big Dog

Charl Bosch

Name came via a public poll which included monikers such as Reactor, Hike, Battle Axe and Wolf.

In what is already being billed as one of the strangest model names of recent years, Haval has christened its new retro-styled SUV the Dà Gǒu which translates into English as Big Dog.

Known initially by its codename BO6, carsguide.com.au reports that the name came via a public poll set up by the upmarket division of Great Wall Motors (GWM), which included monikers such as Reactor, Hike, Battle Axe and Wolf.

Appearing similar to the incoming Ford Bronco from the front with the rear resembling that of the Kia Telluride and from some angles, the Stinger, the Big Dog is the result of former Land Rover Designer Phil Simmons, who left Solihull for Baoding two years ago to become the marque’s Director of Design.

Sporting a wheelbase of 2 738 mm and with a ground clearance of 200 mm, the Big Dog is powered by a choice of two turbocharged petrol engines; a 1.5 that pumps out 125kW/285Nm and a 2.0-litre outputting 165kW/385Nm. Reportedly it will come with all-wheel-drive as standard and, based on the images, a rotary dial automatic gearbox.

IMAGES and additional reporting from autonews.gasgoo.com

