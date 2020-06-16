 
 
Frothy Suzuki S-Presso cheap but still tasty

Motoring News 1 hour ago

S-Presso benefits from both being light (only 770 kg) and rigid.

Jaco van der Merwe
16 Jun 2020
07:21:04 AM
Shooting from the hip made former television motoring show presenter Jeremy Clarkson famous. But much like a certain head of state in northern America, speaking your mind doesn’t mean that you are right. Clarkson once proclaimed that there is no such thing as ‘’cheap and cheerful’’, but rather ‘’expensive and cheerful or cheap and nasty’’. It’s a good thing that at 1.96 m tall, Clarkson will never fit in the driver’s seat of the Suzuki S-Presso. Well actually he won’t fit anywhere in the car, not by his own choice anyway. Had he did, he might have just had to...

