Ford Transit rugged-up with Active and AWD Trail models

In an unexpected move, Ford has introduced four new variants of its Transit range in the United Kingdom, with the highlight being the inclusion of all-wheel-drive.

Known as the Trail and available only on the full-size Transit van and step-below Transit Custom, the unique additions consists of a matte black Ranger Raptor style front grille spelling the Ford name in block letters, black cladding on the bumpers and around wheel arches, Trail badges on the front doors, gloss black detailing and bespoke 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the Trail comes as standard with folding electric mirrors, auto on/off headlights plus Ford’s Quickclear heated windscreen, as well as leather seats and air-conditioning.

As mentioned, the biggest departure from the regular front-wheel-drive model is the Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system available only on the Transit. Equipped with two driving modes; Mud/Rut and Slippery aimed at improving traction, it also features an AWD Lock system similar to Nissan’s All-Mode 4×4-i system that provides a 50/50 torque split between the two axles.

On front-wheel-drive models, a Quaife mechanical limited slip differential (mLSD) is standard, which Ford claims has been derived from the system used in the Focus ST, Focus ST and RS. In addition, the electronic stability programme has been recalibrated to accommodate the mLSD.

Up front, three variants of Ford’s 2.0 EcoBlue turbodiesel engine are provided; 96kW/385Nm, 125kW/405Nm and 136kW/415Nm with the Transit Custom further benefitting from a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup that makes no alternations to the power or torque. A six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic makes the transmission choices up.

In addition to the Trail, Ford has also expanded the Active moniker but in this case, only to the Transit Custom and its short wheelbase, eight-seat Tourneo passenger offshoot with neither following the Transit Trail in receiving the all-wheel-drive system. The Quaife differential though can be equipped as an option on manual models only.

Outwardly, the Active takes after the Transit Connect, Fiesta and Focus and aside from the black plastic cladding, adds standard roof rails, a model specific grille and 17-inch alloy wheels with Tourneo coming equipped with blue instrument cluster accents and partial leather seats.Like the Trail, the mentioned hybrid and non-hybrid EcoBlue engines are offered on the Active with outputs remaining unchanged.

In the UK, pricing for the Transit Custom Trail starts at £29 250 (R631 034) and at £35 685 (R769 862) for the Transit Trail, while the Transit Custom Active carries a sticker of £30 000 (R647 214 and the Tourneo Custom Active £37 950 (R818 726).

