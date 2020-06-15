Nissan teases all-new X-Trail hours before US premiere

In spite of announcing the unveiling of the all-new Rogue, known locally and in other markets as the X-Trail today (15 June), Nissan has somewhat surprisingly gone ahead and released a final teaser that shows the newcomer almost in full.

Effectively confirming images that leaked on various social media platforms two months ago, the X-Trail borrows heavily from the Juke in the shape of not only the controversial two-piece headlight design, but also the expansive V-motion grille, just visible front skidplate and silver roof rails.

Inside, the interior will differ vastly from the outgoing model and, based on the mentioned social media posts, feature a new infotainment display and digital instrument cluster, a redesigned climate control panel, new steering wheel and a blocky gear display on top of the lever similar in design to that of the Volvo XC90.

Underneath, the X-Trail will ride on a new platform set to underpin the next generation Mitsubishi Outlander, with the only engine currently mentioned being the normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol from the Altima that makes 140kW/237Nm. However, chances are that this engine will be limited to North America as a range of downsized turbocharged units would more than likely star in other markets, in addition to a first time plug-in hybrid.

In a short statement, Nissan confirmed that the X-Trail will be unveiled at 09h00 Eastern Daylight Time in Nashville, Tennessee, which equates to 15h00 this afternoon.

