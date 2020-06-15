Motoring News 15.6.2020 08:00 am

Mazda provides hint of new BT-50’s looks in fresh teaser

Charl Bosch

Wraps will come off at 11h00 Eastern Standard Time Down Under, meaning a 03h00 South African time unveiling.

Mazda has revealed the first styling hint of the all-new BT-50 ahead of the newcomer’s eagerly anticipated debut this coming Wednesday (17 June).

In a single image posted by Hiroshima’s Australian division on twitter, the latest teaser shows the LED headlight, which appears similar to that of the model on which it is based, the Isuzu D-Max, with the bonnet and grille appearing equally alike.

Coming five days after the first teaser, the BT-50, as is already known, will switch from the Ford Ranger and Everest’s T6 platform to Isuzu’s Dynamics Drive, and eschew both the 2.2 and 3.2-litre turbodiesel engines for the 140kW/450Nm N-series truck derived 3.0-litre D-TEQ matched to either a six-speed manual or similar ratio automatic gearbox.

Although unconfirmed, the BT-50 is set to once again offer a single, Freestyle or double cab bodystyle. with drive going to the rear wheels as standard, or all four via a selectable four-wheel-drive system with low range.

Along with its first completely fresh attire in close to a decade, the BT-50 will also come with a raft of new safety and driver assistance systems, though it remains to seen whether the interior would differ from the D-Max or be carried over with Mazda badges replacing the Isuzu logos.

According to the mentioned post, the wraps will come off at 11h00 Eastern Standard Time Down Under, meaning a 03h00 South African time unveiling. Don’t be surprised however if one last image is released before Wednesday, or the complete model leaked via leaked spy shots.

