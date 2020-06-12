Lexus teases facelift IS one last time ahead of rescheduled 16 June debut

Having cancelled its planned 9 June unveiling mere hours before the wraps would have come off, Lexus has released the latest video image, plus the new launch date, of the facelift IS.

In what was likely to be the final depiction before 16 June, set for 01h00 South African time, the six-second clip shows the IS with new LED taillights connected by a thin bar that runs the length of the bootlid, as well as new alloy wheels and chrome trim around the rear window.

While nothing about the interior was revealed, which prior reports have alleged will include a new dashboard and updated infotainment system, what lies underneath the bonnet has been teased with the model shown being not only the sporty F Sport derivative, but the IS 350 equipped with the normally aspirated 3.5-litre V6.

In the United States, the engine in question comes in two states of tune; 190kW/320Nm and 232kW/380Nm with the latter being reserved for the F Sport. It is however likely that both powerunits will come with an uptake in power, along with the entry-level 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo that currently makes 180kW/350Nm in the IS 300.

While the 2.5-litre normally aspirated engine in the hybrid IS 300h, which makes 221 kW when combined with the electric motor, is set to be carried over unchanged, the video makes no reference about the rumoured IS 500 that is set to replace the IS F Lexus discontinued six years ago.

What is known is that all models will come as standard with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and ride on the same New N platform that will be replaced in 2026 by the new rear-wheel-drive architecture co-developed with Mazda.

