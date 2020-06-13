Volkswagen Polos for under R75k

Volkswagen’s Polo has not been South Africa’s favourite hatchback for years for nothing. The baby sibling of Wolfsburg’s ever popular Golf has allowed so many people the pleasure of reliable and safe transport for as long as I can remember. And at a price that many can afford. According to information supplied by autotrader.co.za, the increase in people searching their website for cheaper cars is going through the roof. Very few can afford a brand-new car these days, Covid-19 has not only claimed lives, it has hurt many financially too. Thankfully, if you take the time to shop around you...

Volkswagen’s Polo has not been South Africa’s favourite hatchback for years for nothing. The baby sibling of Wolfsburg’s ever popular Golf has allowed so many people the pleasure of reliable and safe transport for as long as I can remember. And at a price that many can afford.

According to information supplied by autotrader.co.za, the increase in people searching their website for cheaper cars is going through the roof. Very few can afford a brand-new car these days, Covid-19 has not only claimed lives, it has hurt many financially too. Thankfully, if you take the time to shop around you can find some pretty great deals on used Polos that come in under R75 000.

Some of the positives that come with owning a Polo is that parts are easily available as both OEM and pirate parts and they are well priced. The cost of servicing is also next to nothing as Volkswagen have never complicated their engine and gearbox offerings.

German engineered and made on home soil, on offer today are a selection of their trendy hatchback derivatives for the young and young at heart. You can get 1.4, 1.6 and 2.0-litre naturally aspirated models, and 1.4 and 1.9-litre, legendary turbodiesel engines, ranging from 74 kW of peppy petrol to 96 kW of powerful diesel.

All the offerings come in “easy on the pocket” manual, no costly automatic or double clutch repair bills here. Spec levels come in rather basic Trendline, to Comfortline, right up to full-house Highline with all the bells and whistles like electric windows, central locking and remote alarm with central locking. Hey, there is even a much sought after 110kW/220Nm GTI hot hatch thrown in for good measure too.

Volkswagen Polo Playa 1.6 – 2001 – 360 000 km – Manual – R34 000

Volkswagen Polo 1.4 TDI – 2003 – 246 000 km – Manual – R45 000

Volkswagen Polo 1.9 TDI Highline – 2005 – 217 000 km – Manual – R50 000

Volkswagen Polo 1.6 – 2004 – 123 000 km – Manual – R59 990

Volkswagen Polo 1.6 Trendline – 2005 – 258 000 km – Manual – R59 990

Volkswagen Polo 2.0 Highline – 2007 – 208 000 km – Manual – R60 000

Volkswagen Polo GTI – 2007 – 150 000 km – Manual – R65 000

Volkswagen Polo 1.4 Comfortline – 2012 – 105 000 km – Manual – R67 000

Volkswagen Polo 1.9 TDI – 2007 – 239 000 km – Manual – R67 900

Volkswagen Polo 1.6 Trendline – 2012 – 184 000 km – Manual – R69 000

Volkswagen Polo 1.4 – 2003 – 160 000 km – Manual – R69 990

Volkswagen Polo 1.6 – 2004 – 153 000 km – Manual – R70 000

Volkswagen Polo 1.4 Comfortline – 2010 – 97 000 km – Manual – R73 000

Volkswagen Polo 1.6 Comfortline – 2009 – 165 000km – Manual – R74 000

