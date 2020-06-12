V8 motivation returns for rejuvenated Porsche Cayenne GTS

After a short hiatus, Porsche has breathed new life in the iconic GTS moniker for the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe. Appearing noticeably more discreet than the previous generation, the GTS rides as standard on 21-inch RS Spyder Design alloy wheels and also adds the Sport Design pack that sees most of the exterior trim pieces, namely the window surrounds, air intakes on the front bumper, quad sports exhaust and Porsche logos, finished in black.

Changes have also taken place underneath both model’s skin such as a 20 mm reduction in overall height, the standard fitting of the Porsche Active Suspension Management system with revised dampers, upgraded brakes measuring 390 mm at the front and 358 mm at the rear with the calipers sporting a red finish, and the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus system.

Available from the options list is the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control system with Active Roll Stabilisation, a three-chamber air suspension that drops the height by an additional 10 mm, rear-wheel steering and two brake choices; the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake setup or the Porsche Surface Coated Brake with tungsten carbide coating.

Distinguishing itself from lesser models, the interior incorporates the Sport Chrono pack as standard in addition to model specific eight-way GTS branded electric sport seats at the front. Also starring are dark brushed aluminium inserts, Alcantara on the centre console, doors, headliner and centre panels, GTS decals on the door sills and rev counter plus the option of Crayon or Carmine Red accents.

Up front, the GTS, until now powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.6-litre V6 engine, reverts back to the V8 last offered in 2014, but with a 800 cc reduction from 4.8 to 4.0-litres with twin blowers added. This means an output of 338kW/620Nm, up 14kW/20Nm on the V6, and a top speed of 270 km/h. The 0-100 km/h dash takes 4.5 seconds with drive going to all four wheels via an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

Going on sale in its home market from next month, the GTS retails from €114 087 (R2 209 644) with the Coupe’s sticker being €118 490 (R2 294 921). Availability for South Africa has not yet been confirmed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.