Mitsubishi forks out most eXtreme Triton to date

Having announced the resumption of its product plans for the remainder of 2020 earlier this week, Mitsubishi has unveiled the special edition Triton Xtreme as the range’s new flagship model.

As its name points out, the Xtreme represents the most radical iteration of the Triton made to date, with the emphasis being on off-road prowess. In this regard, it gains a raft of mainly exterior updates valued at R100 000, but with a price hike of R40 000 compared to the ‘standard model’ on which it is based.

Billed as having been developed for buyers with an “extreme lifestyle”, the Xtreme receives a completely new front bumper and grille, both finished in black, a bonnet plus headlight protector, a black Keko Sport sports bar, special black A-Line Hazard alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion all-terrain tyres, Fender Flare wheel arch extensions with visible nuts, black roof rails and exterior window visors.

In addition, it also gets a tow bar as standard, along with black-and-grey Xtreme badging at the base of the front doors and on the tailgate, a rubberised loadbin, black 4×4 decals, a special mag wheel spanner plus a tailgate and tonneau cover. Introduced on the current facelift model last year, the Ezydown tailgate with hydraulic support comes as standard.

Compared to its exterior, the Xtreme’s interior only benefits from a sports gear knob, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with safety and general specification reaming unchanged. The same applies to the powertrain as well where the 2.4 DI-D turbodiesel engine retains its outputs of 133kW/430Nm, fed to the rear or all four wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Like the rest of the Triton range, the Xtreme comes as standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty plus a five year/90 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Triton 2.4 DI-D Double Cab – R519 995

Triton 2.4 DI-D Double Cab AT – R539 995

Triton 2.4 DI-D Double Cab 4×4 – R579 995

Triton 2.4 DI-D Double Cab 4×4 AT – R599 995

Triton 2.4 DI-D Double Cab Xtreme 4×4 AT – R639 995

