Outgoing Peugeot 308 updated in Europe one last time

With an all-new model due towards the end of this year or in 2021, Peugeot has given the now seven year old second generation 308 its second and final facelift in Europe before being replaced.

Coming just over three years after its first refresh, the exterior updates are minor by being limited to new 16-inch diamond-cut Zircon alloy wheels on Allure models, a Black Pack on flagship derivatives that sees the grille, fog light surrounds, the lion badge and window surrounds finished in gloss black, Sapphire Black diamond-cut 18-inch alloys with an optional Black Mist varnish and a new Vertigo Blue colour option.

Left out at the initial update, the interior now comes with the upgraded ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system as part of Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit design, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition and a TomTom 3D satellite navigation system included, the latter depending on the trim level.

No changes to the specification or safety sheets have been made, although underneath the bonnet, the previous range topping 2.0-litre 133kW/400Nm HDI 180 engine, paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, has been dropped along with the GT which made use of a 1.6 PureTech turbo-petrol that delivered 151kW/285Nm to the front wheels via a six-speed manual ‘box.

Remaining is the three-cylinder 1.2 PureTech petrol that produces 81kW/205Nm or 96kW/230Nm, the 1.5 BlueHDI turbodiesel also in two states of tune; 74kW/250Nm and 96kW/300Nm and the 191kW/340Nm 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol in the GTi. Across all model, and the only option for the GTi, is a six-speed manual with the flagship petrol and diesel having the option of an eight-speed automatic.

No pricing has yet been announced, but after being dropped from the line-up following the brand’s restructuring last year, don’t expect to see the facelift 308 returning to South Africa anytime soon.

