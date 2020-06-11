Motoring News 11.6.2020 08:57 am

Change of thought? New patents confirm Mercedes-AMG will make GLB 45

Charl Bosch

Motivation will come from the 2.0-litre turbocharged M139 engine that makes 285kW/480Nm and 310kW/500Nm in S guise.

Mercedes-AMG has seemingly changed its mind about a more powerful version of the GLB as indicated by the leaking of new patent images. Last year, carsguide.com.au, via a Mercedes-Benz Australia representative, reported that a ‘45’ version won’t be happening anytime soon, as the 224 kW GLB 35 would be the sole performance model as a way of differentiating it from the GLA.

Based on the patent documents uncovered by Automobile Magazine however, the submissions to the United States Patent and Trademark Office suggests otherwise as they show the GLB with not only the now trademark Panamericana grille, but also quad exhausts integrated into the rear diffuser. Expect revisions such as a revised chassis and upgraded brakes underneath the skin, while AMG specific touches are set to feature inside.

Like the A45, CLA 45 and GLA 45, motivation will come from the 2.0-litre turbocharged M139 engine that makes 285kW/480Nm and 310kW/500Nm in S guise. The performance optimised 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive will be utilised in addition to the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Performance figures are, at this stage, unknown.

According to the publication, the GLB 45 will be unveiled towards the end of this year with sales set to commence in early 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mercedes-Benz G-Class heading to four-cylinders despite six-pot designation 2.7.2020
Facelift Mercedes-AMG E63 revealing itself on 18 June 17.6.2020
Bent-eight burble will remain quiet for two-door Mercedes-Benz E-Class models 29.5.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia PICS: World’s first gold-plated hotel opens

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition