Change of thought? New patents confirm Mercedes-AMG will make GLB 45

Mercedes-AMG has seemingly changed its mind about a more powerful version of the GLB as indicated by the leaking of new patent images. Last year, carsguide.com.au, via a Mercedes-Benz Australia representative, reported that a ‘45’ version won’t be happening anytime soon, as the 224 kW GLB 35 would be the sole performance model as a way of differentiating it from the GLA.

Based on the patent documents uncovered by Automobile Magazine however, the submissions to the United States Patent and Trademark Office suggests otherwise as they show the GLB with not only the now trademark Panamericana grille, but also quad exhausts integrated into the rear diffuser. Expect revisions such as a revised chassis and upgraded brakes underneath the skin, while AMG specific touches are set to feature inside.

Like the A45, CLA 45 and GLA 45, motivation will come from the 2.0-litre turbocharged M139 engine that makes 285kW/480Nm and 310kW/500Nm in S guise. The performance optimised 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive will be utilised in addition to the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Performance figures are, at this stage, unknown.

According to the publication, the GLB 45 will be unveiled towards the end of this year with sales set to commence in early 2021.

