Machoed-up Ford Figo-based Freestyle here to play

Ford South Africa believes it has the perfect solution for a tight budget amid the challenging financial situation consumers find themselves in amid the Covid-19 crisis. On Wednesday (10 June), the Blue Oval, virtually, rolled out the Figo-based Freestyle, a pimped up version of the most affordable car in its local line-up.

Following a similar principle to the Renault Sandero Stepway, Toyota Etios Cross and Volkswagen Polo Vivo Maxx, the Freestyle is not a SUV per se, but boasts rugged SUV-styling and a very generous ground clearance of 190 mm which is 16 mm higher than the standard Figo. With the expected trend of car owners looking to buy down as they start feeling the pinch, the Freestyle offers an attractive alternative to motorists wishing to downgrade from a compact SUV without compromising the road appearance of one.

“In South Africa we love out SUVs and it’s no surprise that in the compact SUV segment, where our EcoSport is a dominant player, continues to grow. We have a lot of new entrants in this segment, which is an indication of how popular it’s becoming,’’ says Atloli Letsela, brand manager for passenger cars, Ford South Africa.

Priced at R226 700, the Trend’s specifications a painted grille, lamp bezels, panel moulding, roof rails, decals, door scuff plates, 15-inch alloy wheels, all-weather floor mats, reverse parking aid, blended seat trim, chrome parking knob and soft feel gear shift knob.

The Titanium is stickered at R247 500 and over and above the Trend specifications, features automatic headlamps, keyless start, 6.5-inch touch display, reverse camera, automatic air-conditioner, multi-function sports steering wheel, high-series analogue instrument cluster and rain sensing wipers. Both models also include a four-year/60 000km service plan and four-year/120 000km comprehensive warranty.

The Freestyle is powered by the same 1.5-litre, three-cylinder Dragon petrol engine that does duty in the rest of the Figo range. It makes 91 kW of power and 150 Nm of torque that is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

“The biggest driver in the B-segment is affordability and this will surely become an even more important factor in the coming months and time we are experiencing in the country and the world. At this price, with all the features and performance of this vehicle, the Freestyle is something to strongly consider,’’ concludes Lesela.

PRICING

Figo 1.5 Ambiente – R202 100

Figo Sedan 1.5 Ambiente – R208 500

Figo 1.5 Trend – R211 900

Figo Sedan 1.5 Trend – R217 300

Figo 1.5 Trend AT – R235 900

Figo Freestyle 1.5 Trend – R226 700

Figo 1.5 Titanium – R235 700

Figo Freestyle 1.5 Titanium – R247 500

