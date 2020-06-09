Opel lifts lid on new Mokka’s vizor in latest teaser sketch

A week after releasing a teaser sketch of the dashboard of the all-new Mokka, Opel has made public yet another drawing, this time of the newcomer’s front-end.

The first of Rüsselsheim’s models to take inspiration from the 2018 GT X Experimental concept, the series of images shows what the brand refers to as the Vizor, namely the grille which combines with the headlights to form a view similar to the slot of a motorcyclist’s helmet. In addition, the Blitz also claims that additional inspiration came from the front-end of the first generation Manta.

Completing the Vizor is the so-called Opel Compass which uses the actual badge as the central and therefore compass point of the Bold and Pure styling language that will eventually become available on the next generation of models.

“It was very important for us to create a fresh new face for the brand that was true to our future design philosophy of being both bold and pure. Our new Vizor that makes its debut in the next generation Mokka is very clear and distinctive, while being true to its German roots of form follows function,” Opel/Vauxhall Vice President of Design, Mark Adams, said.

As has already been reported, the lighter by 120 kg Mokka will ride on the same EMP1 platform as the Corsa, and more than likely make use of the same assortment of petrol and diesel engines, plus the 100kW/260Nm electric motor in the e-Mokka.

An official unveiling has not yet been confirmed, but chances are that it could debut towards the end of this year with sales commencing in 2021. Availability for South Africa is still under study.

