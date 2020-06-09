M Performance tweaked BMW X8 set to be called M45e

With speculative reports slowly becoming more apparent, the latest rumour surrounding BMW’s incoming flagship X8 involves the M Performance model that could serve as the sub-division’s first plug-in hybrid.

Although it was reported last month that the fully fledged X8 M could utilise an electrified version of the familiar 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with up to 552kW/1 001Nm on tap, the BMW Blog has indicated that the M Performance will, in accordance with previous reports, carry the M45e moniker with motivation coming from the same powerunit as the 745e and X5 xDrive 40e.

This means a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six that produces 210 kW, combined with an 83 kW electric motor for a total system output of 290kW/600Nm, and with drive going to all four wheels via the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox. The online publication has however indicated that the added weight of X8 could lead to the above mentioned figures being higher, although at present, this remains theoretical.

In another turn of events, the X8 will come with a unique body and won’t simply be a coupe-styled version of the X7 (pictured) like the X2 spun-off of the X1, the X4 from the X3 and the X6 from the X5 as alleged until now.

It will however be built in the same Spartanburg Plant in South Carolina, but while an expected debut could occur as early as the end of this year in pre-production or concept forms, sales are more likely set to start next year or in 2022.

