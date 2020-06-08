BMW will make all-new M3/M4 available initially only with RWD

With the wraps due to come off in three months’ time before the commencing of sales next year, a new report has alleged that BMW will initially be offering the new M3 and M4 with rear-wheel-drive only.

According to the BMW Blog, the all-paw gripping xDrive system, which will be standard on the Competition models, will only become available from late 2021 in addition to the 375 kW version of the new S58 3.0-litre straight-six twin-turbocharged engine.

As indicated last month by M boss Markus Flasch, both models will have the option of a six-speed manual or eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, but while the latter will be standard fare on the Competition and on the ‘normal’ 373 kW model, the former will be limited to the so-called Pure derivatives and without the xDrive system.

In what is an effective confirmation of previous reports, the Pure will also come with subtle exterior tweaks to differentiate itself from the Steptronic equipped M3/M4, namely a bespoke nose and model specific interior trim.

More details are likely to emerge in the coming weeks.

