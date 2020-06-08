Ford Mustang Mach 1 set to outpower Bullitt and match Shelby GT350

With the first official teaser having dropped last week, a new report from the United States has alleged that the incoming Ford Mustang Mach 1 could produce more power than the currently rumoured 373 kW.

According to the Ford Authority online forum, the revived Mach 1, which is allegedly set to replace not only the Steve McQueen-tribute edition Bullitt but also the Shelby GT350, will have figures in the area of 390kW/610Nm, considerably more than the former’s 354kW/569Nm and nearly matching the latter’s 5.2-litre Voodoo V8 for power (392 kW) with torque being significantly more than the rated 582 Nm.

As is already known, the Mach 1 will retain the normally aspirated 5.0-litre Coyote V8 used in the ‘standard’ GT and the Bullitt, but aside from the range of exterior and underneath-the-skin revisions previewed last week, it remains to be seen whether the Blue Oval will offer it with right-hand-drive like the latter, or keep the steering mechanism on the left only.

