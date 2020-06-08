Motoring News 8.6.2020 07:55 am

Ford Mustang Mach 1 set to outpower Bullitt and match Shelby GT350

Charl Bosch

Mach 1 will have figures in the area of 390kW/610Nm.

With the first official teaser having dropped last week, a new report from the United States has alleged that the incoming Ford Mustang Mach 1 could produce more power than the currently rumoured 373 kW.

According to the Ford Authority online forum, the revived Mach 1, which is allegedly set to replace not only the Steve McQueen-tribute edition Bullitt but also the Shelby GT350, will have figures in the area of 390kW/610Nm, considerably more than the former’s 354kW/569Nm and nearly matching the latter’s 5.2-litre Voodoo V8 for power (392 kW) with torque being significantly more than the rated 582 Nm.

As is already known, the Mach 1 will retain the normally aspirated 5.0-litre Coyote V8 used in the ‘standard’ GT and the Bullitt, but aside from the range of exterior and underneath-the-skin revisions previewed last week, it remains to be seen whether the Blue Oval will offer it with right-hand-drive like the latter, or keep the steering mechanism on the left only.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ford/Volkswagen partnership won’t be limited to next Ranger/Amarok 1.6.2020
Ford commences Mustang Mach 1 teaser 1.6.2020
A guarding Blue Oval bakkie for less than R150k 30.5.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Social distancing in public places still a major challenge for SA – Ramaphosa

Education SA gears up to reopen schools as Motshekga pleads for no unnecessary visits

Business News Cosatu calls for additional R1-trillion stimulus package to save jobs

Covid-19 Covid-19 cases rise to 48,285, with 998 total deaths

Covid-19 Spike in positive Covid cases puts more Joburg neighbourhoods on government watchlist


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition