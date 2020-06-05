Renault design boss hints at electric RS future, admits axe is hanging over some models

Having announced its stringent cost cutting measures at the end of last month, the Chief of Design at Renault has spoken out on the dropping of some models and possible changes for the Alpine and RS brands in the coming years.

In an extensive interview with Britain’s Autocar, Laurens van den Acker stated that the automotive industry has found itself in a position where “everything is being questioned” and that the switch from conventional petrol or diesel engines to fully electric drivetrains would ultimately result in something having to give way.

His comments comes after reports emerged that mainstream models in Europe such as the Espace and Scenic MPVs, as well as the Talisman sedan and even the Megane are facing the axe due to poor sales as a result of the rise in SUV demand.

“In the Scenic, we made a pretty vehicle which is number one in its segment in Europe, but the segment itself is down. I’d rather be number two in a growing segment than first in a dying segment,” van den Acker said asked about the future of Boulogne-Billancourt’s smallest MPV that entered its fourth generation four years ago.

“This, combined with the need to develop electrified vehicles, puts into question the business case for a future line-up. EVs are more expensive so where is the money going to be made? We hope our early experience with Zoe gives us an advantage in being profitable from EVs”.

Commenting about Alpine, whose factory in Dieppe will be revised once production of the A110 ends, van den Acker said the brand is at the “front and centre in our deliberations”, admitting that “while we were considering our next steps over the last two years, we have had an overnight transformation of the industry because of CO2, Dieselgate and the coronavirus”.

He also conceded that the chances of the marque going electric in the long run was “inevitable”, as the incoming Euro 7 emissions regulations, which require a corporate manufacturer fleet average of 95 g/km, would eventually leave them with no choice. He however stopped short of describing the situation as bad.

“People’s expectations will shift and will push us into this direction. The challenge will be making something electric which is lightweight. Straight-line speed is no issue but that isn’t the attraction of Alpine. It’s about throwing a car around. It’s like a Mazda MX-5 or Lotus Elise in spirit,” he said.

Asked about the Renault Sport division and how it will fall in-line with the switch to electrification, van den Acker admitted that flagship models showing off various aspects of new technology will continue, citing the Renault’s presence in Formula 1 as an example.

“That’s where RS comes in, in my view. It gets you that step closer to living the dream of top-notch technology. The RS range is doing very well but, at the same time, these cars are challenged by [legislation], so even RS models will have to be electrified,” he said.

About the possibility of an all-electric RS model coming to market, van den Acker said that while “electric cars are much simpler than ICE”, methods still needs to be drawn-up in order to make an all-electric RS not feel like an electric vehicle.

“With RS, you want to use the car on track. We have to find a way to trick you into believing an EV is light when it isn’t. Technologies such as torque vectoring can help make a car feel light when it’s actually two tonnes. I’m hoping technology will be able to give us a fantastic driving experience,” he concluded.

