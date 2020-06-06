Here are the fastest SUVs in SA

Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) started as boxy looking things that were meant to carry passengers, a bit more luggage and go to places that old family hatch or sedan could only dream of going. And for many years this rung true. SUVs were not sporty at all. They would roll and wallow all over the place and they were hardly fast, or dynamic, but like I said, they served the purpose of added convenience. But life in the motoring universe never stands still; just as customers never stop demanding more from the motor manufacturers to meet their ever-increasing needs. And...

Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) started as boxy looking things that were meant to carry passengers, a bit more luggage and go to places that old family hatch or sedan could only dream of going. And for many years this rung true. SUVs were not sporty at all.

They would roll and wallow all over the place and they were hardly fast, or dynamic, but like I said, they served the purpose of added convenience. But life in the motoring universe never stands still; just as customers never stop demanding more from the motor manufacturers to meet their ever-increasing needs. And it is this hunger that has seen the SUV segment of the market explode and grow from humble, somewhat agricultural beginnings to something that can now costs millions of rands and breaks lap records at the world-renowned Nürburgring.

What was once the playground of the masses has become the playground of the rich and famous, as the likes of Bentley, Porsche and even Lamborghini have all come to the party with their hyper performance SUVs. You can hardly argue that an SUV is suited to high performance.

They are mostly shaped like a block of flats, they weigh just about as much, and consume enough fuel at any one time to keep all the residents employed for a month. I mean how fast do you want to get the kids to school or drive around the game reserve? But here we are, 2020, and we have SUVs that push out 500 kW of power and 900 Nm of torque, can hit speeds of over 300 km/h and get around a track quicker than a Ferrari.

The list below gives you an idea of what you can get if you have the money and the need for speed:

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Verde

Priced from: R1 500 000

Power: 375 kW

Torque: 600 Nm

0-100 km/h: 3.8 sec

Top Speed: 283 km/h

Audi RS Q8

Priced from: TBC

Power: 441 Kw

Torque: 800 Nm

0-100 km/h: 3.8 sec

Top Speed: 305 km/h

Bentley Bentayga Speed

Priced from: R4 595 000

Power: 467 kW

Torque: 900 Nm

0-100 km/h: 3.8 sec

Top Speed: 306 km/h

BMW X3 M Competition

Priced from: R1 626 000

Power: 375 kW

Torque: 600 Nm

0-100 km/h: 4.1 sec

Top Speed: 285 km/h

BMW X5 M Competition

Priced from: R2 605 900

Power: 460 kW

Torque: 750 Nm

0-100 km/h: 3.8 sec

Top Speed: 285 km/h

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Priced from: R2 199 900

Power: 522 kW

Torque: 868 Nm

0-100 km/h: 3.7 sec

Top Speed: 289 km/h

Lamborghini Urus

Priced from: R3 995 000

Power: 478 kW

Torque: 850 Nm

0-100 km/h: 3.6 sec

Top Speed: 305 km/h

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S

Priced from: R1 816 000

Power: 375 kW

Torque: 700 Nm

0-100 km/h: 3.8 sec

Top Speed: 270 km/h

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe

Priced from: TBC

Power: 450 kW

Torque: 850 Nm

0-100 km/h: 3.8 sec

Top Speed: 280 km/h

Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid

Priced from: R2 950 000

Power: 500 kW

Torque: 900 Nm

0-100 km/h: 3.8 sec

Top Speed: 295 km/h

Porsche Macan Turbo

Priced from: R1 719 000

Power: 324 kW

Torque: 550 Nm

0-100 km/h: 4.3 sec

Top Speed: 270 km/h

Range Rover Sport SVR

Priced from: R2 343 100

Power: 423 kW

Torque: 700 Nm

0-100 km/h: 4.5 sec

Top Speed: 261 km/h

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.