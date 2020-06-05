New Opel Mokka’s “detoxed” interior teased

Opel has released the third teaser image in as many months of the all-new Mokka, this time of the interior and in particular, the dashboard dubbed ‘Pure Panel’ by Rüsselsheim.

Seemingly derived from the GT X Experimental’s ‘Bold and Pure’ styling language moniker, the panel sees both the digital instrument cluster and infotainment display being combined to resemble a one-piece layout to Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX system or the Innovision Cockpit of the Volkswagen Touareg.

Described by Opel as being both “high-tech” and “detoxed”, the latter possibly referring to the lack of conventional buttons and switches, the layout is also meant to reduce searching through expansive sub-menus while also putting less emphasis on “irritating visual stimuli” that could lead to driver distraction.

“With the new Mokka, we bring the Opel Pure Panel to our customers for the first time. Large displays, seamlessly integrated into one horizontal information format, a minimal number of physical controls and clear detoxed digital information, all together create an optimised customer experience,” Opel/Vauxhall Vice President of Design, Mark Adams, said.

Last month, The Blitz, in its second teaser, confirmed that the Mokka, now without the X suffix applied four years ago, would weigh 120 kg less than the now discontinued General Motors underpinned Gamma II model as result of moving to the lighter PSA EMP1 used by the Corsa, DS3 Crossback and the Peugeot 208 as well as the 2008.

While set to receive the same range of PureTech turbocharged petrol and BlueCDTI turbodiesel engines as its hatch sibling, the flagship Mokka will be electric in the shape of the e-Mokka, which is likely to use the e-Corsa’s 50 kWh battery that punches out 100kW/260Nm.

According to reports, the Mokka could debut towards the end of this year in preparation for sales commencing in early 2021. As has already been mentioned, the marque’s local distributor and importer, Unitrans Motors, has been talks with Germany on bringing the newcomer to South Africa next year.

