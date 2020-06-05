All-electric Porsche Taycan stickered

Introduced last year as arguably one of the most controversial new Porsche models since the brand’s SUV entry with the Cayenne nearly two decades ago, the all-electric Taycan has now been priced in South Africa as the country third all plugged-in vehicle after the BMW i3 and Jaguar I-Pace.

Available in three of the derivatives unveiled in Europe, the 4S starts the range off and makes use of a 79.2 kWh battery pack that outputs 390kW/640Nm. With drive going to all four wheels via a Taycan bespoke two-speed automatic gearbox, the 4S will get from 0-100 km/h in four seconds and top out at 250 km/h. The claimed range is 301 km.

Occupying the middle slot, the humorously titled Turbo packs a 93.4 kWh battery that produces 460kW/850Nm, but with the addition of an overboost function that raises the former to 500 kW. Able to get from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, the Turbo has a limited top speed of 260 km/h and will do 346 km on a single charge.

Sitting at the top of the range, the Turbo S employs the same battery pack as the Turbo, but with the overboost engaged, delivers 560kW/1 050Nm. While the top speed is also limited to 260 km/h, it will dispatch the benchmark 0-100 km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds and run 327 km between trips to the plug.

A three year/90 000 km Porsche Driveplan is standard with a five year being optional.

PRICING

Taycan 4S – R2 586 000

Taycan Turbo – R3 476 000

Taycan Turbo S – R4 077 000

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.