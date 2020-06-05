Motoring News 5.6.2020 11:39 am

All-electric Porsche Taycan stickered

Charl Bosch

Turbo S employs the same battery pack as the Turbo, but with the overboost engaged, delivers 560kW/1 050Nm.

Introduced last year as arguably one of the most controversial new Porsche models since the brand’s SUV entry with the Cayenne nearly two decades ago, the all-electric Taycan has now been priced in South Africa as the country third all plugged-in vehicle after the BMW i3 and Jaguar I-Pace.

Available in three of the derivatives unveiled in Europe, the 4S starts the range off and makes use of a 79.2 kWh battery pack that outputs 390kW/640Nm. With drive going to all four wheels via a Taycan bespoke two-speed automatic gearbox, the 4S will get from 0-100 km/h in four seconds and top out at 250 km/h. The claimed range is 301 km.

Occupying the middle slot, the humorously titled Turbo packs a 93.4 kWh battery that produces 460kW/850Nm, but with the addition of an overboost function that raises the former to 500 kW. Able to get from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, the Turbo has a limited top speed of 260 km/h and will do 346 km on a single charge.

Sitting at the top of the range, the Turbo S employs the same battery pack as the Turbo, but with the overboost engaged, delivers 560kW/1 050Nm. While the top speed is also limited to 260 km/h, it will dispatch the benchmark 0-100 km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds and run 327 km between trips to the plug.

A three year/90 000 km Porsche Driveplan is standard with a five year being optional.

PRICING

Taycan 4S – R2 586 000

Taycan Turbo – R3 476 000

Taycan Turbo S – R4 077 000

