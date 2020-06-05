Updated Jeep Compass for Europe gets new home and heart

Introduced four years ago, Jeep has not only given the second generation Compass a mid-life facelift, but also a new home in terms of production.

On the outside, the still Fiat-based model receives a choice of six new alloy wheels designs with a gloss black 19-inch option being exclusively reserved for the Night Eagle trim level, plus five new colours, all with the option of a black roof; Ivory Tri-Coat, Blue Shade, Colorado Red, Blue Italia and Techno Green Metallic.

Inside, all models, regardless of being equipped with the seven-inch or 8.4-inch UConnect infotainment systems, feature Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA) latest software with a number of new functions such as My Assistant related to roadside assistance, My Car that checks the vehicle’s status, My Remote that work in conjunction with the My UConnect app and My Navigation that is reserved for the latter display.

Safety has also been spruced-up with new items on offer being Forward Collision Warning, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, LaneSense Departure Warning, Rear Cross Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring and Automatic Park Assist.

Small tweaks have also occurred underneath its skin in the shape of retuned power steering, upgraded brakes and new shock absorbers which feature Frequency Selective Damping Jeep claims “limit(s) movement in the vehicle’s body, without affecting comfort in tackling rough roads”.

As mentioned, the updates also sees production, for Europe, move from the Toluca Plant in Mexico to Melfi in Italy with the change further resulting in the introduction of new engines in order to suite European tastes and emissions regulations.

In this regard, the Compass joins the Renegade in being powered by the new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol closely related to the Firefly unit made in Brazil. The replacement for the old Fiat 1.4-litre T-Jet Fire turbo, the new powerunit punches out 96 kW when mated to the six-speed manual gearbox and 110 kW when connected to the seven-speed dual-clutch. In spite of the 14 kW difference, both produce 270 Nm with drive going to the front wheels.

On the diesel-side, the stalwart 1.6 Multijet II unit has been updated with a Selective Catalytic Reduction system, but continues to produce 88kW/320Nm with only the six-speed manual ‘box being offered. Like its petrol sibling, drive is routed to the front wheels only. Serving as the range-topping model, and also the only derivative to have four-wheel-drive, the plug-in hybrid 4xe, as its name suggest, pairs the petrol engine with an electric motor for a total system output of either 140 kW or 177 kW with torque not having been disclosed.

Going on sale later this month on the Old Continent, the Compass will be offered in five trim levels; Sport, Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited and S with pricing set to depend on the respective market. For now however, the updates are ruled out for South Africa where the Compass only debuted towards the end of 2018 in flagship Trailhawk guise powered by the normally aspirated 2.4 Tigershark petrol, whose 129kW/229Nm is directed to all four wheels via a ZF-sourced nine-speed automatic ‘box.

