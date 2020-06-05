All-new BMW M4 leaks ahead of September debut

Likely to be more controversial than the model on which it is based, the all-new BMW M4 has made yet another appearance online via a single leaked image.

Confirmed for unveiling in September alongside the M3, the M4 will be powered by the new 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged S58 straight-six engine used in the X3 and X4 M, with rated outputs of 353 kW and 375 kW in Competition spec. Torque for both is capped at 600 Nm with drive set to go to the rear or all four wheels via a six-speed manual or eight-speed Steptronic ‘box.

In what is the clearest depiction yet of the second generation M4 after an initial leak last year, the newest image of the internally designated G82, posted on Reddit, sees it sporting an even larger take on the now notorious kidney grille, but with a different front bumper in that the flanks are devoid of the grilled inlets featured on the M440i. Instead, they feature a slimmer L-shaped lower air dam and on the flanks themselves, a vertical inlet likely reserved for brake cooling.

Aside from the blue bulbs in the headlights, which indicates the presence of BMW’s Laserlight system, the M4 spotted rides on black alloy wheels and sports a different bonnet to the 4 Series with what appears to be backwards facing air vents on either side of the central bar housing the BMW roundel logo. No images of the interior or rear-end were posted.

With less than three months to go until its and the M3’s world premiere, don’t be surprised if more images and details are uncovered in the coming weeks.

