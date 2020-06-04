RWD coming for new BMW M440i but manual transmission parked

With its xDrive all-wheel-drive system being standard fare on the range topping M Performance models, a new report has alleged that the controversial BMW 4 Series will become available with rear-wheel-drive from next year.

According to the BMW Blog, only the M440i will have the option of two-wheel-drive and while no exact date of introduction has been set, the online site claims it could lead to a slight improvement in performance given the weight of the xDrive system. In its current xDrive guise, the M440i will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and top out at 250 km/h.

Meanwhile, the Project Head for the 4 Series, Andreas Ederer, has confirmed that the internally named G22 won’t come with the option manual gearbox or indeed a plug-in hybrid as fitted to the 3 Series and more recently, the updated 5 Series.

“We saw a significant decrease in take rate for manuals, almost to none. Therefore we decided to not have a manual transmission for this generation. Although, we know that there are some customers looking for a manual transmission vehicle, but this is a very small niche,” Ederer told the online publication.

As is already known, only the M4, set to be debut with the M3 in September, will come with the option of a six-speed manual ‘box, but only with drive going to the rear wheels as xDrive fitted models will have the eight-speed Steptronic ‘box as standard.

Commenting about the lack of a plug-in hybrid option, Ederer remarked that, “it is not really something that we see in the new 4 Series, so there are no plans for the near future to have a hybrid vehicle. The main advantage of hybrid vehicles is the commuting traffic, and we don’t see the 4 Series as commuter vehicle”.

An all-electric take on the 4 Series is however set to debut next year in the shape of the i4 that is likely to feature the same styling, albeit with different internals.

