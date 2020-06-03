Facelift Volkswagen Arteon previewed in new teaser sketch

Volkswagen has kicked the teaser campaign for the updated Arteon off by releasing a single sketch depicting not only the ‘regular’ fastback, but also the estate-styled Shooting Brake.

The next in a series of models to be revealed online, the drawings seemingly appear unchanged from the current model, although a closer look reveals subtly updated headlights, a slightly altered grille and more than likely new colours and alloy wheel designs.

Inside, Volkswagen has revealed that the Arteon will come with its latest infotainment system, meaning the same setup as the Golf with small revisions relating to materials expected to feature. In addition, new safety and driver assistance systems will be added, with one such feature being the new Travel Assist semi-autonomous driving function.

Despite making no mention of any engine options, the Arteon is likely to receive the same assortment of TSI engines as the Golf, plus the updated TDI oil-burners and the 48-volt mild-hybrid eTSI. Also coming is the hot Arteon R which reports have claimed could use the same 2.0 TSI engine as the forthcoming Golf R, or a brand-new twin-turbocharged 3.0 VR6.

Set to be unveiled on 24 June, local reports of the Arteon having been dropped due to poor has effectively ruled the facelift model out from coming to South Africa.

