Planned Type S name revival for new sedan hinting at Honda Integra return?

Honda’s upscale North American division, Acura, is reportedly mulling the return of the Type S designation for a new compact sedan, which a report from Australia has claimed could lead to the revival of the much loved Integra.

According to motoring.com.au, the above mentioned claim comes after the AcuraZine online forum posted a supposed dealer presentation video in which reference is made to not only a “new compact sedan”, but also the Type S name South Africans will recall featured on the Accord.

A moniker positioned below the hardcore Type R with luxury being favoured over outright sporting ability, the Type S has allegedly been confirmed for reintroduction in 2022, which the publication states could very well coincide with the return of the Integra name that bowed out in 2006 after four generations.

If indeed confirmed, expect it to possibly make use of the same platform as either the next generation Civic or the Accord, with potentially either a conventional turbocharged engine, or one with electric assistance. Styling could have however already been shown in the shape of the Type S concept (blue) that premiered in Monterey last year, which has since been adapted as a four-door sedan in creating the TLX (red) that debuted at the end of last month.

Soon to be replaced by a revived version of the Civic-based ILX as Acura’s smallest sedan in the States, the TLX is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo that punches out 200kW/380Nm and from next year, a brand-new 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 in the Type S derived from the 3.7-litre twin-blown hybrid V6 used in the Honda NSX. No output figures have been revealed. A push-button operated ten-speed automatic is the sole transmission option available.

At present though, more details are awaited, but don’t be surprised if more rumours or indeed images appear before the Type S returns.

