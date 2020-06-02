REPORT: Outputs emerge of facelift Toyota Fortuner’s upgraded turbodiesel

In an expected development, specification details of the upgraded 2.8 GD-6 engine set to power the facelift Toyota Hilux and Fortuner have leaked online ahead of both models’ unveiling in Thailand this coming Thursday (4 June).

While it was reported two months ago that the engine was being benchmarked against the 3.2 TDCI that powers chief rival Ford’s Ranger and Everest, indianautosblog.com, citing Thai publication Headlight Magazine, has claimed that the oil-burner will indeed produce 150 kW and the same 500 Nm as the Blue Oval’s 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel.

It is worth mentioning though that the outputs have not been officially confirmed by Toyota, with the verdict still out on whether the latter would apply to models fitted with the six-speed automatic gearbox only. In addition, the publication has alleged that the high-powered 2.4 GD-6 engine will remain unchanged and continue to produce 110kW/400Nm.

Details have also emerged about the interior and specification which, although referring to the Fortuner, is likely to have bearing on top-spec versions of the Hilux as well. Taking centre stage is a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and more than likely Android Auto, plus a surround view camera system and a wireless smartphone charger.

As alluded to, Toyota’s Safety Sense is included with tech such as Lane Keeping Assist, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Departure Warning with steering assist starring.

Given the timing of the latest leak in a key Fortuner market, don’t be surprised if more reports, details and indeed images of not only it but also the Hilux are uncovered within the coming days.

