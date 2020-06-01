New vehicle sales recover in May as lockdown is eased

The downgrading of the national lockdown from Level 5 to 4 in May and reopening of dealerships has reversed some of the new vehicle sales losses recorded in April despite the industry continuing to record less than adequate figures.

Despite a gain of some 30% compared to April, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) still recorded a 68% slump in vehicle sales during May with a total of 12 932 unit moved compared to last year’s 40 428.

Unexpectedly, all of the various segments fell sharply with new passenger vehicles falling by 65.4% from 26 102 to 9 019, while light commercial vehicles bore the brunt with a 74.8% decline from 12 201 to a mere 3 073 units.

Accounting for the smallest drop, medium duty commercial vehicles lost 55.5% to settle at 304 units, while heavy duty commercials and busses dropped by 62.8% for an eventual total of 906 units. Similarly, exports also recovered from the slump in April, but still nosedived by 64.1% in May from 30 152 to 10 819.

“New vehicle sales for May 2020 continue to reflect persistent demand weakness due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as consumer and business sentiment remains severely depressed. The motor industry is currently experiencing unchartered conditions given the current unpredictability in these uncertain times,” NAAMSA said.

“Suffice to say, the impact of COVID-19 on the new vehicle market and when the level of factory output will return to where it was before the lockdown will only become clearer once the entire motor industry becomes fully operational and prepares itself for the “new normal. The performance of exports remains reliant on the performance and direction of global markets. The industry’s export sales for the year will most likely be affected by the projected fall in global vehicle demand as a result of the impact of COVID-19”.

MAY TOP 25 BEST SELLERS

POS MODEL UNITS 1 Toyota Hilux 776 2 Volkswagen Polo 668 3 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 636 4 Isuzu D-Max 611 5 Ford Ranger 538 6 Hyundai Grand i10 421 7 Volkswagen T-Cross 300 8 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 291 9 Suzuki S-Presso 283 10 Hyundai i20 265 11 Hyundai Tucson 235 12 Renault Kwid 212 13 Volkswagen Tiguan 203 14 Volkswagen Golf 197 15 Renault Triber 194 16 Toyota Corolla Quest 187 17 Hyundai Venue 177 18 Kia Seltos 170 19 Nissan NP200 163 20 Kia Rio 149 21 Toyota Fortuner 148 22 Kia Picanto 145 23 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 141 24 Toyota Etios 136 25 Mazda CX-5 134

Note: NAAMSA has indicted that the publishing of individual figures by makes and models would only apply for May

