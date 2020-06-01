Facelift Suzuki Ignis arrives with static price tag

It’s international unveiling having taken place in February, Suzuki Auto South Africa has now announced price and spec details of the facelift Ignis.

Taking hints from the recently introduced S-Presso and updated Vitara, the Ignis receives a redesigned grille and front bumper, a faux rear scuffplate in place of the black insert at the base of the bumper and round dial reflectors on the flanks of the bumper itself.

On the flagship GLX, roof rails are now included along with a chrome finish around each of the four slots on the grille, indicator integrated into the folding electric mirrors and a new faux silver scuffplate underneath the front bumper. Inside, the interior has been kept as is with the only new additions being silver or blue inserts. Standard spec is also carried over.

As indicated earlier this year, Suzuki has also kept the Ignis’ drivetrain unchanged with the 1.2-litre petrol engine continuing to do without the 48-volt mild-hybrid system offered in Europe and Japan. Output is rated at 61kW/115Nm with drive going to the front wheels via a five-speed manual ‘box or a five-speed automated manual (AMT).

On the colour front, a choice of seven hues are offered; Midnight Black Pearl, Silky Silver Metallic, Glistening Grey Metallic, Arctic White Pearl Metallic, Turquoise Blue Pearl Metallic and a pair of two-tone options, each with a Black Metallic roof; Lutecent Orange and Stargaze Blue Pearl Metallic.

Like its largely unchanged interior, the three model Ignis line-up comes as standard with a five year/100 000 km warranty plus a two year/30 000 km service plan, with the updates having had no impact on the price.

PRICE

Ignis 1.2 GL – R182 900

Ignis 1.2 GLX – R204 900

Ignis 1.2 GLX AMT – R221 900

