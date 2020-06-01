Ford/Volkswagen partnership won’t be limited to next Ranger/Amarok

Ford and Volkswagen have announced an expansion of its product partnership beyond the next generation Ranger and Amarok. This comes after both automakers, along with artificial intelligence firm, Argo AI, signed an agreement worth a reported $7-billion last year for not only the developing of new commercial vehicles from 2022, but also electric and autonomous tech.

According to Reuters, the latest extension of the venture was officially given the green light by the boards of Dearborn and Wolfsburg last week and will see the developing of not only the mentioned ‘mid-size pick-up’ (Ranger/Amarok), but also a Volkswagen made urban delivery van, a bigger one-ton van developed by the Blue Oval and an all-new electric vehicle by Ford of Europe using Volkswagen’s electric MEB platform.

No further details were provided, but according to carscoops.com, the mentioned urban van could see the Caddy serve as a base for the all-new Transit Connect. Accordingly, further investments are set to take place within the coming months and years.