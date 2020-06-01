BMW 4 Series leaks twenty-four-hours before official premiere

After accidentally leaking online towards the end of last month, the all-new BMW 4 Series has surfaced on social media revealing more details ahead of its planned unveiling tomorrow (2 June).

Leaked on Instagram first by the BMWorld M page and then Cochespias in the early hours of this morning, the images, taken from the brochure, effectively confirms what is already known in that the internally named G22 sports not only the controversial kidney grille, but also the same silhouette as the Concept 4, albeit with model specific headlights.

At the rear, the Four boasts equally novel taillights, a rounded glasshouse and what appears to be dual exhaust outlets integrated into the diffuser. Underneath, it will ride on an elongated version of the CLAR platform used by the 3 Series.

As part of the catalogue, which doesn’t show the recently leaked interior or any dimensions, buyers will have a choice of nine colours plus a further five from the BMW Individual palette, the formers consisting of Black, Alpine White, Bluestone Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Arctic Race Blue Metallic, Sunset Orange Metallic, Portimao Blue Metallic and Sanremo Green Metallic.

Hues from the Individual line-up are Brilliant White Metallic, Frozen Deep Grey Metallic, Dravite Grey Metallic, Tanzanite Blue Metallic and Frozen Portimao Blue Metallic.

While no technical details were revealed, the 4 Series is set to feature the same assortment of engines as the 3 Series, namely the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol in the 420i and 430i that produces 135kW/300Nm and 190kW/400Nm respectively, and the 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six in the model depicted, the 275kW/500Nm M440i xDrive.

On the diesel side, expect three models to feature; the 420d whose 2.0-litre oil-burner will produce 140kW/400Nm, the 430d that will make use of a 3.0-litre straight-six outputting 195kW/580Nm and the flagship M440d xDrive using the same engine, albeit with a second turbocharger added for a total output of 250kW/700Nm. A plug-in hybrid derivative is likely to be included as well.

Debuting in September along with the new M3, the M4 will be powered by the twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre S58 straight-six delivering 353 kW or 375 kW in the Competition with torque for both being capped at 600 Nm.

Expect more clarity on the South African 4 Series line-up to emerge only when the covers are taken off officially.

