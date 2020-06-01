 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Motoring News 1.6.2020 06:48 am

A to Z of SA’s cheapest car: Suzuki S-Presso

Jaco van der Merwe
PREMIUM!
A to Z of SA’s cheapest car: Suzuki S-Presso

Rear park distance sensors come standard across the range.

There’s a new budget beater in town and it’s called the Suzuki S-Presso. Priced at R134 900, the entry-level S-Presso in GL trim is the most affordable local new passenger car and judging by over our first impressions of the little Suzuki, is destined for success. Especially with the widely marketed finance deal that allows you to drive off in a brand new S-Presso for less than R60 a day. Offering a healthy standard spec sheet even in GL guise, the S-Presso presses the right buttons. And more crucially so on the safety front where the most affordable cars of late...
Related Stories
Subtly facelifted Suzuki Swift revealed in Japan 18.5.2020
Suzuki India approves Vitara Brezza for Toyota, but will it come to South Africa? 14.5.2020
Toyota infused Suzuki Vitara Brezza will revive Urban Cruiser name 28.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.