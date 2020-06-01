A to Z of SA’s cheapest car: Suzuki S-Presso

There’s a new budget beater in town and it’s called the Suzuki S-Presso. Priced at R134 900, the entry-level S-Presso in GL trim is the most affordable local new passenger car and judging by over our first impressions of the little Suzuki, is destined for success. Especially with the widely marketed finance deal that allows you to drive off in a brand new S-Presso for less than R60 a day. Offering a healthy standard spec sheet even in GL guise, the S-Presso presses the right buttons. And more crucially so on the safety front where the most affordable cars of late...

There’s a new budget beater in town and it’s called the Suzuki S-Presso. Priced at R134 900, the entry-level S-Presso in GL trim is the most affordable local new passenger car and judging by over our first impressions of the little Suzuki, is destined for success. Especially with the widely marketed finance deal that allows you to drive off in a brand new S-Presso for less than R60 a day.

Offering a healthy standard spec sheet even in GL guise, the S-Presso presses the right buttons. And more crucially so on the safety front where the most affordable cars of late have been under constant scrutiny over a lack of features. While we finish up our in-depth driving impression of the S-Presso in the next week or two, we unpack South Africa’s cheapest new car so long from A to Z.

A – Airbags: The S-Presso GL comes standard with two airbags, one for the driver and one for the passenger.

B – Brakes: ABS (anti-lock brake system) and EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) are standard features across the model range.

C – CO2: Emissions are rated at 118 g/km, making it a very environment friendly car.

D – Drivetrain: The entire S-Presso range features a three-cylinder, 1.0-litre petrol engine.

E – Electric windows: Front windows are electronically operated from two buttons on the centre console.

F – Finance: Monthly instalments will work out at R2 511 if you finance the S-Presso GL at prime rate over 60 months with a 10% deposit and no balloon payment.

G – Gearbox: Five-speed manual transmission.

H – High-level brake light: Standard feature on the GL.

I – Insurance: Included in the price of every new S-Presso is 12 months’ complementary comprehensive insurance.

J – Juice: Suzuki claims the S-Presso is so frugal that it only needs 4.9 litres of petrol for every 100km and that it will achieve a range of 551 km on its 27-lite fuel tank.

K – Kilowatts: The engine produces a maximum of 50 kW of power available at 5 500 rpm, which is sent to the front wheels.

L – Locking: Remote central locking comes standard across the range.

M – Measurements: Ground clearance is a healthy 180 mm which contributes to its SUV-styling appeal, while the S-Presso is 3 565 mm long, 1 520 mm wide and 1 565 mm high, with its wheelbase measuring 2 380 mm.

N – Newton metre: The engine delivers a maximum of 90N m of torque available at 3 500 rpm.

O – Options: Even though the GL has a very decent list of specifications which includes air-conditioning, the model range does offer more options which includes AMT (automatic manual transmission), GL+ models featuring a more comprehensive infotainment system and S-Edition models which includes more attractive styling. The range’s flagship S-Edition AMT costs R160 900.

P – Park distance control: Rear park distance sensors come standard across the range.

Q – Quantity: The S-Presso is equipped to carry five passengers and features 239 litres of space for their luggage in the boot.

R – Rubber: The S-Presso rides on 14-inch steel rims clad in 165/70 rubberware and features a full-size spare wheel.

S – Service plan: Two years/30 000km. Intervals at 15 000km or one year. A five-year/200 000km mechanical warranty and three years of unlimited roadside assistance are also included in the price.

T – Turning circle: Measured at only nine metres, you’ll struggle finding a car that needs less space to turn.

U – Utilisation of space is very cleverly done inside the cabin with the main feature being the central digital meter cluster which includes a digital speedometer and LCD screen with fuel gauge, trip distance, fuel consumption and range.

V – Vinyl is used in conjunction with cloth on the front seats.

W – Weight: The S-Presso only weighs 750 kg unladen, making it one of the lightest cars on the road.

X – X-Rated for fun. On face value the S-Presso is one of the most enjoyable little cars you can find.

Y – Youthful: Catering mainly for millennials, the S-Presso offers funky body colour options which Sizzle Orange, Pearl Starry Blue, Fire Red, Metallic Granite Grey and Metallic Silky Silver plus the the more mundane White. The interior is highlighted by the use of funky body-coloured styling around the central instrument cluster and around the door handles.

Z – Zippy? Not really, as one unconfirmed claim of taking 14.5 seconds to reach 100 km/h from a standstill would suggest. With Suzuki quite accurately describing it ‘’peppy’’, it’s not a tortoise either … and we had nothing else for the last letter of the alphabet to be honest.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.