Ford’s extremely popular Ranger has been the only bakkie that has been able to give Toyota’s Hilux a run for its money when it comes to sales. In South Africa, you are either a rough and tough Hilux guy, or you are bit more of a city slicker Ranger guy.

If you don’t have the budget for a new bakkie, one thing is for sure, there are plenty options for you out there in the used car market. I took a look through the offerings that can be found at autotrader.co.za and I kept the price under a very reasonable R150 000.

As usual, turbodiesel offerings are the most popular, starting with the entry level 80kW/266Nm 2.5 TD, the newer 115kW/380Nm 3.0 TDCI, right up to the modern and fuel efficient 118kW/385Nm 2.2 TDCI.

Ford was also one of the only manufacturers that offered a proper high spec petrol engine in their never-say-die 4.0-litre V6. This legendary 154kW/323Nm model was the strongest bakkie on the market for a long time. Sure, it sucked fuel, but it was much loved by off-road enthusiasts.

Also, ahead of its time was that Ford was offering automatic transmissions on their bakkies and in the list below, you have the full choice of manual or automatic in both 4×2 and 4×4. Many of these offerings, as you can see, are packed with extras from bull bars, to canopies, anything else you could want. And come in XL, XLE and full house XLT spec too.

Ford Ranger 2.5 TD 4×4 XLT – 2002 – 385 000 km – Manual – R57 000

Ford Ranger 4.0 V6 4×4 XLE – 2005 – 215 000 km – Automatic – R77 000

Ford Ranger 3.0 TDCI 4×2 XLE – 2008 – 240 000 km – Manual – R85 000

Ford Ranger 3.0 TDCI 4×4 XLE – 2009 – 344 000 km – Manual – R95 000

Ford Ranger 2.5 TD 4×4 – 2009 – 183 000 km – Manual – R98 000

Ford Ranger 4.0 V6 4×4 XLE – 2004 – 236 000 km – Manual – R99 900

Ford Ranger 3.0 TDCI 4×4 XLE – 2011 – 212 000 km – Automatic – R107 000

Ford Ranger 4.0 V6 4×4 XLE – 2005 – 245 000 km – Automatic – R109 900

Ford Ranger 2.5 TD 4×4 XLT – 2011 – 195 000 km – Manual – R112 000

Ford Ranger 3.0 TDCI 4×4 XLE – 2007 – 220 000 km – Manual – R112 000

Ford Ranger 3.0 TDCI 4×4 XLE – 2010 – 212 000 km – Manual – R118 000

Ford Ranger 4.0 V6 4×4 XLE – 2005 – 245 000 km – Automatic – R119 900

Ford Ranger 2.5 TD 4×2 – 2007 – 192 000 km – Manual – R129 900

Ford Ranger 3.0 TDCI 4×4 XLE – 2007 – 205 000 km – Manual – R139 900

Ford Ranger 4.0 V6 4×4 XLE – 2004 – 144 000 km – Automatic – R139 900

Ford Ranger 3.0 TDCI 4×4 XLE – 2008 – 268 000 km – Manual – R139 900

Ford Ranger 3.0 TDCI 4×4 XLE – 2011 – 235 000 km – Manual – R149 000

Ford Ranger 2.2 TDCI 4×2 XL – 2013 – 169 000 km – Manual – R149 900

Ford Ranger 3.0 TDCI 4×4 XLE – 2008 – 160 000 km – Manual – R149 900

Ford Ranger 2.5 TD 4×4 XLT – 2007 – 187 000 km – Manual – R149 900

Ford Ranger 2.5 TD 4×4 XLT – 2010 – 282 000 km – Manual – R149 990

