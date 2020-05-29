Bent-eight burble will remain quiet for two-door Mercedes-Benz E-Class models

With the covers having come off of the facelift E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet earlier this week, Mercedes-AMG has also ruled out the chances of either being offered with its 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine, meaning that the E63 nomenclature will remain bespoke to the sedan.

According to AMG Product Management’s Kamelia Brodner, who spoke to MotorTrend, the range will be topped-off by the 3.0-litre mild-hybrid straight-six E53 as internal planning had shown there to be less of a need for a V8 in both two-door derivatives.

At the same, no plans are in place for either to adopt a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, with E-Class Chief Engineer, Michael Kelz, going a step further by assuring the future of the cabriolet in spite of its comparatively small market share when placed next to the coupe.

“E-Class convertible is very important for us. I can assure you that our future will keep the cabriolet in this class. It’s in the heart of Mercedes… I’m pretty sure that you will see another one in the future,” Kelz told the US publication.

