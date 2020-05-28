Motoring News 28.5.2020 01:39 pm

It is coming! Nissan releases new product teaser video starring all-new Z

Charl Bosch
The one minute 11 second clip shows and mentions models including the new Navara and its North American cousin, the Frontier.

Nissan has officially silenced rumours about the alleged axing of the new Z-car by showcasing it in a brand-new teaser video that also highlights an extensive of portfolio of new or updated models.

Titled ‘NISSAN NEXT: From A to Z’, the one minute 11 second clip shows and mentions models such as the all-electric Ariya crossover, the recently facelift Patrol sold as the Armada in North America, the Kicks small SUV and all-new Pathfinder and Murano, as well as the new Navara and its North American cousin, the Frontier.

In addition, also previewed is the new Qashqai and X-Trail marketed as the Rogue in the States, the Navara underpinned Terra currently only sold in select Asian markets, the Note small car and finally, the all-new Z that confirms previous report of harking back to not only the original Datsun 240Z from a styling point, but when viewed from the front on first glance, the Aston Martin DBS Superleggra.

Given the timing of the video, mere hours before the automaker releases its 2019 financial report this evening (28 May), chances are that details of some of the mentioned models could well be divulged.

