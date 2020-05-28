Tweaked Isuzu MU-X now official

Having made the rounds on both its website and various social media channels for over a month now, Isuzu South Africa has finally divulged details of the updated MU-X.

It’s first significant update since bowing two years ago, the seven-seater receives a redesigned front bumper with the lower half finished in the black instead of chrome, a new grille, black fog light bezels, projector-type bi-LED automatic headlights, a colour coded upper section of the rear bumper, gloss black side steps, a two-tone silver finish for the roof rails, diamond-cut gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels and a black-and-chrome taillight combination.

Inside, wider use of piano-key black detailing is used on the various switches, doors, around the infotainment system, gear lever and on the centre console, with white ambient lighting on the doors plus black-and-silver switches on the multi-function steering wheel rounding the changes off. Surprisingly, no image of the spruced-up interior has been revealed.

Although standard spec is unchanged, the MU-X’s safety sheet now includes a Brake Override System designed to cut accelerator input when both it and the brakes are applied simultaneously which, according to Isuzu, “reduces the vehicle’s stopping distance in an emergency”.

Underneath the bonnet, and unlike the Australian-spec MU-X that boasts 430 Nm of torque, the N-series light truck derived 3.0 D-TEQ turbodiesel engine has been kept untouched with outputs of 130kW/380Nm. Available once again with rear-or-four-wheel-drive, plus the Eaton locking rear differential added last year, the MU-X is equipped solely with a six-speed automatic transmission. Claiming towing capacity for a braked trailer is three tonnes.

Available in a choice of seven colours; Splash White, Obsidian Grey, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Havana Brown, Silky White Pearl and Red Spinel Mica, the MU-X comes standard with a five year/120 000 km warranty as well as a five year/90 000 km service plan.

PRICING

MU-X 3.0 AT – R630 400

MU-X 3.0 4×4 AT – R698 200

