Toyota GR Corolla under reported development, but apparent early debut unlikely

Toyota USA’s hinting of a performance GR model earlier this month, likely to be based on the Corolla as the GR Yaris won’t be offered in that market, has ignited speculation that the rumoured hot hatch will indeed become a reality by 2023 after an initial report by Britain’s Auto Express in February.

On the back of the uncovering of a trademark application in Australia for the moniker last month, motor1.com, citing Japan’s Best Car, has now alleged that the Corolla is indeed under development and with the same 192 kW output and four-wheel-drive system as the Yaris.

The online publication has however warned that the Japanese site’s claim of the Corolla arriving towards the end of this year or even in 2021 should be taken with some contempt as the first rumours of it becoming a reality only become apparent in 2018, which would mean a comparatively short development period if it were to be revealed now.

Chances are therefore more realistic of the Corolla debuting in 2023 with a reported 184 kW version of its sibling’s 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine, paired to the six-speed manual gearbox.

