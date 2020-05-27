Motoring News 27.5.2020 02:24 pm

Mini Countryman refreshed

Charl Bosch
Mini Countryman refreshed

BMW South Africa has also confirmed that the Countryman range will comprise of just two models.

On the back of unveiling the updated 5 Series, BMW has now applied several changes to the Mini Countryman as part of its first mid-life refresh.

First shown at the Los Angeles International Auto Show four years ago, the exterior updates include a new grille and standard LED headlights with Adaptive units optional, a redesigned rear apron complete with Union Jack motifs for the taillight clusters, a Piano Black exterior package, newly designed alloy wheels ranging from 16 to 19-inches and two new colours; White Silver Metallic and Sage Green Metallic.

On the inside, the interior receives a new sports steering wheels, a new five-inch all digital instrument cluster, upgraded Mini Connected Media and Connected Navigation Plus infotainment systems displayed on the optional 8.8-inch touchscreen, a British Oak Dark veneer option and two new upholstery finishes; Chester Malt Brown and Chester Indigo Blue. In terms of practicality, the Countryman’s boot is rated at 450-litres, but expands to 1 390-litres with the rear seats folded down.

Up front, all of the Countryman’s engines have been tweaked to improve efficiency with a new particulate filter and Selective Catalytic Reduction system starring on all diesel models. Gone, however, is the six-speed manual gearbox. Range-wise, the Countryman is unchanged with the 75kW/180Nm 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged One serving as the base model, followed by the Cooper which uses the same engine, but powered-up to 100kW/220Nm. The entry-level One D keeps its 85kW/270Nm 1.5-litre oil-burner, with the next step-up Cooper D utilising a 2.0-litre engine that punches out 110kW/350Nm.

On the sporting side, the Cooper S once again makes use of a 141kW/280Nm 2.0-litre petrol, while the Cooper SD retains the mentioned 2.0-litre engine, but upgraded from 110kW/350Nm to 140kW/360Nm. The hybrid Cooper SE meanwhile combines the 100 kW engine from the Cooper with an electric motor for a total system output of 162 kW.

Bar the Countryman One, Mini’s ALL4 all-wheel-drive is optional on the Cooper and Cooper S, but standard on the SD and SE. In terms of transmissions, the One comes standard with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, while the Cooper joins the Cooper S and Cooper SD in being equipped with the eight-speed Steptronic ‘box. On the Cooper One D, the eight-speed is an option as the seven-speed dual-clutch is standard. The Cooper SE continues with the six-speed Steptronic.

In announcing the updates, BMW South Africa has also confirmed that the Countryman range will comprise of just two models; the Cooper and Cooper S with the Cooper D having been dropped. The more hardcore John Cooper Works derivatives are only expected later. A local launch date or pricing has not yet been finalised.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fresh faced Mini Clubman and Countryman arrives with more zip 13.11.2019
All-new Mini Cooper Countryman JCW is a solid SUV with attitude 8.11.2017
You can sleep on top of your Mini Countryman with this roof tent 3.5.2017


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tobacco case only likely to be heard in two weeks, as SA keeps puffing away illegally

Courts ConCourt refuses woman leave to appeal divorce settlement

Politics ANC MPs rally around Dlamini-Zuma after ‘class suicide’ question

Politics Covid-19 affects every race, Mkhize tells EFF MP

Government ‘I am not Mazzotti’s friend,’ declares Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition