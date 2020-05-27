Mini Countryman refreshed

On the back of unveiling the updated 5 Series, BMW has now applied several changes to the Mini Countryman as part of its first mid-life refresh.

First shown at the Los Angeles International Auto Show four years ago, the exterior updates include a new grille and standard LED headlights with Adaptive units optional, a redesigned rear apron complete with Union Jack motifs for the taillight clusters, a Piano Black exterior package, newly designed alloy wheels ranging from 16 to 19-inches and two new colours; White Silver Metallic and Sage Green Metallic.

On the inside, the interior receives a new sports steering wheels, a new five-inch all digital instrument cluster, upgraded Mini Connected Media and Connected Navigation Plus infotainment systems displayed on the optional 8.8-inch touchscreen, a British Oak Dark veneer option and two new upholstery finishes; Chester Malt Brown and Chester Indigo Blue. In terms of practicality, the Countryman’s boot is rated at 450-litres, but expands to 1 390-litres with the rear seats folded down.

Up front, all of the Countryman’s engines have been tweaked to improve efficiency with a new particulate filter and Selective Catalytic Reduction system starring on all diesel models. Gone, however, is the six-speed manual gearbox. Range-wise, the Countryman is unchanged with the 75kW/180Nm 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged One serving as the base model, followed by the Cooper which uses the same engine, but powered-up to 100kW/220Nm. The entry-level One D keeps its 85kW/270Nm 1.5-litre oil-burner, with the next step-up Cooper D utilising a 2.0-litre engine that punches out 110kW/350Nm.

On the sporting side, the Cooper S once again makes use of a 141kW/280Nm 2.0-litre petrol, while the Cooper SD retains the mentioned 2.0-litre engine, but upgraded from 110kW/350Nm to 140kW/360Nm. The hybrid Cooper SE meanwhile combines the 100 kW engine from the Cooper with an electric motor for a total system output of 162 kW.

Bar the Countryman One, Mini’s ALL4 all-wheel-drive is optional on the Cooper and Cooper S, but standard on the SD and SE. In terms of transmissions, the One comes standard with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, while the Cooper joins the Cooper S and Cooper SD in being equipped with the eight-speed Steptronic ‘box. On the Cooper One D, the eight-speed is an option as the seven-speed dual-clutch is standard. The Cooper SE continues with the six-speed Steptronic.

In announcing the updates, BMW South Africa has also confirmed that the Countryman range will comprise of just two models; the Cooper and Cooper S with the Cooper D having been dropped. The more hardcore John Cooper Works derivatives are only expected later. A local launch date or pricing has not yet been finalised.

