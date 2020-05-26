First official new Mercedes-Benz S-Class teaser a confirmation of prior leaks

Seemingly unfazed by its leaking on social media earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz has released the first official teaser image of the all-new W223 S-Class.

Effectively confirming the mentioned leaks as having been those of the real deal, the single frontal shot reportedly showed up during the three-pointed star’s ‘Meet Mercedes Digital’ online conference in which company Chairman, Ola Källenius, branded it a “technological tour de force” and something “special” despite admitting that the W222 had “set the bar high”.

Incorporating styling from the recently facelift E-Class as well as the CLS with the rear drawing inspiration from the CLA, the S-Class’ biggest highlight lays inside where the interior boasts a completely radical design highlighted by an expansive tablet-like centre console housing the MBUX infotainment, an all-digital instrument cluster and an apparent range of new features still to be detailed in full.

Set to ride on the same MRA platform as the AMG GT4, no details surrounding the S-Class’ powertrains were revealed, but expect this to include both petrol and diesel engines combined with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, as well as a plug-in hybrid unit with the forthcoming EQS expected to fulfil the role of full-electric model.

Production will allegedly take place at a brand-new factory in Sindelfingen from September with sales likely to commence at the end of this year or in early 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.