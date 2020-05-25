Toyota Supra in-line to receive hardcore GRMN moniker next year

With a number of markets having been privy to a more powerful version of the Toyota Supra, a new report from Australia has alleged that the forthcoming GRMN model will breach the 300 kW mark when it becomes a reality.

Last year, Supra project Chief Engineer Tetsuya Tada hinted to Autoblog that an uprated Supra could appear with more than the provided 250kW/500Nm, with the publication going so far as to predict the mentioned increase amounting to 37 kW.

As it stands, the amount of twist from the 3.0-litre B58 turbocharged straight-six engine shared with the BMW Z4 eventually came to 285 kW with torque remaining unchanged. According to carsguide.com.au however, citing a report from Japan, this will swell to 309 kW with the debut of the GRMN.

On course to receive a number of extensive exterior revisions, which will more than likely extend to the interior, the online publication also states that the GRMN will be significantly lighter than the ‘regular’ GR Supra, before going so far as to allege the availability of a manual gearbox.

Based on the report, the GRMN could make its unveiling as early as the first half of next year. Don’t be surprised however if more details or possibly even spy images emerge before then.

