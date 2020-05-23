South Africa’s favourite bakkie for less than R120k

Times are tough, people are searching for cheaper and cheaper cars every day. When things do get tough like this, you start to think more with your head than you do with your heart. This is when you turn to what you know, and more importantly, you turn to what you trust. A car is one the biggest purchases you will normally make outside of your home. Buying a car eats into your monthly budget, but nothing destroys your budget more than a car that is unreliable and expensive to repair or maintain. You want practicality, you want space for...

Times are tough, people are searching for cheaper and cheaper cars every day. When things do get tough like this, you start to think more with your head than you do with your heart.

This is when you turn to what you know, and more importantly, you turn to what you trust. A car is one the biggest purchases you will normally make outside of your home. Buying a car eats into your monthly budget, but nothing destroys your budget more than a car that is unreliable and expensive to repair or maintain.

You want practicality, you want space for the whole family, and you want to get out into the open once this crazy Covid-19 lockdown thing is over. Then look no further than Toyota’s Hilux . We have brought you a list of the double cab examples you can buy today for under R120 000 if you browse on over to autotrader.co.za.

The list consists of petrol models that start with the trusty 2.2-litre and 2.4-litre petrols to the ever popular and completely bulletproof 2.7-litre petrol. As was the case a few years ago, all these models come with unbreakable manual transmissions. You also get the choice of 4×2, which in a Hilux means you can go almost anywhere, to 4×4 with a proper low range and this means you can really go anywhere you want.

What is also noticeable is that most of these bakkies seem to be packed with optional off-road goodies, and anybody who knows what they are talking about, will know that in some cases, these extras cost as much as the bakkie itself.

There are the odd turbodiesel offerings in the list, but with a starting price of just R61 000 to a max of R119 995, you will find a Hilux that suits your pocket.

Toyota Hilux 2.2 4×4 – 1987 – 235 000 km – Manual – R61 000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 4×4 – 1998 – 317 000 km – Manual – R70 000

Toyota Hilux 2.7 4×4 Raider – 1998 – 370 000 km – Manual – R85 000

Toyota Hilux 2.7 4×4 Raider – 2000 – 134 000 km – Manual – R86 000

Toyota Hilux 2.7 4×2 Raider – 2003 – 319 000 km – Manual – R88 000

Toyota Hilux 2.7 4×2 Raider – 2003 – 346 000 km – Manual – R94 000

Toyota Hilux 2.7 4×2 Raider – 2014 – 154 000 km – Manual – R103 000

Toyota Hilux 2.7 4×2 Raider – 2004 – 557 000 km – Manual – R109 895

Toyota Hilux 2.8D 4×2 Raider – 1998 – 481 000 km – Manual – R109 900

Toyota Hilux 2.4 4×2 – 2001 – 234 000 km – Manual – R109 900

Toyota Hilux 2.8D 4×2 Raider – 1997 – 241 000 km – Manual – R109 900

Toyota Hilux 3.0 KZ-TE 4×2 Raider – 2005 – 220 000 km – Manual – R109 990

Toyota Hilux 2.7 4×4 Raider – 2001 – 651 000 km – Manual – R119 895

Toyota Hilux 2.7 4×2 – 2004 – 390 000 km – Manual – R119 900

Toyota Hilux 3.0D 4×2 Raider – 2000 – 368 000 km – Manual – R119 900

Toyota Hilux 2.7 4×4 Raider – 2000 – 309 000 km – Manual – R119 950



Toyota Hilux 2.7 4×2 Raider – 2006 – 151 000 km – Manual – R119 995

