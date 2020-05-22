Motoring News 22.5.2020 08:10 am

BMW X8 M will spell the end of X7 M happening

Charl Bosch
BMW X8 M will spell the end of X7 M happening

X8 won’t simply be an X7 with a lowered roofline and fastback rear-end, but rather a model of its own accord.

Currently one of the most secretive new models with details being far from confirmed, a new rumour has alleged that BMW’s forthcoming X8 M could be standalone model with no reported links to any other model.

According to the BMW Blog, Munich’s flagship SUV, which will allegedly feature a coupe-look similar to the X4 and X6, won’t simply be an X7 (main) with a lowered roofline and fastback rear-end, but rather a model of its own accord designed by the M division.

While it remains to be seen whether this happens for real, the online publication further claims that the presence of the X8 M will render an M version of the X7 obsolete, seemingly ending speculation after a coding search through an apparent X7’s ECU system last year resulted in a M60i logo flashing up on the digital instrument cluster.

As it stands, reports are that the X8 M could come with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that combines the familiar 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with a 150 kW electric motor for a mammoth total system output of 552kW/1 001Nm, more than the 430kW/850Nm delivered by  the M760Li’s soon-to-be-discontinued 6.6-litre bi-turbo V12.

In a related report motor1.com alleges that a concept version of the X8 M could debut as early as the end of this year, but with sales only starting next year with a considerable premium projected over the flagship X7 model.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Field hospital to be set up at BMW, Nissan plants in preparation ‘for the worst’, says Makhura 20.5.2020
BMW M760Li’s V12 heart stops beating this year 12.5.2020
Confirmed: Hardcore BMW M5 CS spied ahead of world debut 11.5.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Society ‘I slept outside Sassa for two days with my child,’ says mom desperate for help

Eish! US family hands in $1 million they found on the street

Covid-19 Concern as Covid-19 cases escalate in Limpopo’s mining towns

World Trump to withdraw US from ‘Open Skies’ treaty

Parliament Zulu ‘takes exception’ to claims her dept stops NGOs providing food


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition