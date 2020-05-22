BMW X8 M will spell the end of X7 M happening

Currently one of the most secretive new models with details being far from confirmed, a new rumour has alleged that BMW’s forthcoming X8 M could be standalone model with no reported links to any other model.

According to the BMW Blog, Munich’s flagship SUV, which will allegedly feature a coupe-look similar to the X4 and X6, won’t simply be an X7 (main) with a lowered roofline and fastback rear-end, but rather a model of its own accord designed by the M division.

While it remains to be seen whether this happens for real, the online publication further claims that the presence of the X8 M will render an M version of the X7 obsolete, seemingly ending speculation after a coding search through an apparent X7’s ECU system last year resulted in a M60i logo flashing up on the digital instrument cluster.

As it stands, reports are that the X8 M could come with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that combines the familiar 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with a 150 kW electric motor for a mammoth total system output of 552kW/1 001Nm, more than the 430kW/850Nm delivered by the M760Li’s soon-to-be-discontinued 6.6-litre bi-turbo V12.

In a related report motor1.com alleges that a concept version of the X8 M could debut as early as the end of this year, but with sales only starting next year with a considerable premium projected over the flagship X7 model.

