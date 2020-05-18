Porsche details new 911 Targa

Porsche has completed the 911 range of models overnight by revealing the new Targa which joins the coupe and cabriolet already offered within the 992 generation line-up.

As with previous 911 iterations, the Targa differentiates itself from the coupe by incorporating a retractable roof that can be opened and closed in 19 seconds, a silver painted rollover bar and wraparound rear window. Aside from the roof, the Targa is otherwise unchanged from its siblings with an initial choice of two models being offered; the 4 whose 3.0-litre bi-turbo flat-six produces 283kW/450Nm and the 4S which boasts the same engine, but with power lifted to 331kW/530Nm.

Mated to the toggle switch eight-speed PDK as standard with only the 4S having the option of the new seven-speed manual ‘box, the 4, with the optional Sports Chrono Package, will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 289 km/h, while the 4S will dispatch the benchmark sprint in 3.6 seconds and top out at 304 km/h. As indicated by the ‘4’ prefix, both models are four-wheel-drive.

In terms of equipment, the Targa comes equipped with the Porsche Active Suspension Management system, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus with an electronic rear differential, the Porsche Traction Management system and the new 10.9-inch Porsche Communication Management touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay.

As standard, the 4 boasts 19-inch alloy wheels at the front and 20-inches at the rear, while on the 4S, contact between it and the road is provided by 20-inch alloys at the front and 21-inches at the rear, while stopping power comes courtesy of a monobloc four-piston black painted caliper setup at the front and rear with all of the discs measuring 330 mm. On the 4S however, the red painted calipers measure 350 mm all around with a six-piston setup being utilised at the front and four at the rear. Optionally, buyers can also for the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake system.

Likely to arrive on local shores later this year with final pricing still to be confirmed, the Targa will go on sale in Germany from August with pricing from €128 486 (R2 572 583) in the case of the 4, and from €143 956 (R2 882 328) in the 4S.

