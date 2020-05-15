Plot thickens: New Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ launch now happening in November 2021

With the speculation surrounding its use of a normally aspirated heart now seemingly confirmed, a fresh report from Australia has now alleged that the all-new Toyota GT86 and its rebadged Subaru twin, the BRZ, will in fact debut later than initially claimed.

According to carsguide.com.au, the GT86, which prior reports have alleged will become GR86, will now make its world debut in November next year and not in March, based on claims of an 18 month gap between it and the end of the current model’s production life. The covers are expected to come off of the BRZ at the same time.

Boasting dimensions of 4 250 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 570 mm, height of 1 315 mm and width of 1 780 mm, both the GT86/GR86 and BRZ will use a normally aspirated version of the 2.4-litre FA turbocharged flat-four powering the Ascent, Outback and Legacy in North America, set to produce 162kW/240Nm.

As before, the amount of twist will be transferred to the rear wheels via either a six-speed manual or, and in contradiction of previous claims, an Aisin-sourced eight-speed automatic as opposed to the six-speed self-shifter mentioned until now.

