Opel resumes new Mokka teaser, confirms 120 kg weight drop

Opel, together with UK sister brand Vauxhall, have dropped more hints of the all-new, PSA underpinned second generation Mokka overnight ahead of its world debut later this year.

Teased last month with only select details being revealed, the biggest of which being an all-electric powerunit, the French-owned German automaker has provided more clarity by confirming a 120 kg weight drop thanks to a switch in platform from the General Motors era Gamma II, to the EMP1 used by the new Corsa, Peugeot 208 and 2008 as well as the DS3 Crossback.

In addition, a significant amount of work has also gone into fine-tuning the dampers, steering and suspension at not only Opel’s Dudenhofen facility in Germany, but also in Sweden where winter testing has been taking place.

The selection of the mentioned platform, designed to accommodate both internal combustion and electric powerunits, has reportedly also had an effect on rigidity with Opel claiming a 30% improvement in torsion firmness thanks to the lower placing of the battery.

“The new Vauxhall Mokka will change people’s perception of our brand. Not only does it show that we’re serious about electrification, but also that we’re not afraid to innovate with design, both inside and out of the car,” Vauxhall Managing Director Stephen Norman told Britain’s Autocar.

Set to become “one of Vauxhall’s most important models” according to Norman, the Mokka, which has dropped the ‘X’ suffix applied four years ago, will take styling inspiration from the 2018 GT X Experimental concept and while set to be offered with the same selection of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines as the Corsa, will be highlighted by the e-Mokka whose all-electric powerunit will produce the same 100kW/260Nm as the e-Corsa.

“I can promise that the new Mokka will be one of the most exciting cars in our long history. Our engineers still have important work to do, but I’m looking forward to presenting the new Mokka soon,” Opel/Vauxhall CEO Michael Lohscheller announced last month.

Sales of the Mokka will start in earnest next year with Opel South Africa’s importer and distributor, Unitrans Motors, having already announced that it studying the newcomer for possible introduction next year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.