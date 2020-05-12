Motoring News 12.5.2020 07:59 am

New Ford Everest rendered as mini-Explorer

Charl Bosch
New Ford Everest rendered as mini-Explorer

Everest will keep its body-on-fame design instead of moving to a more comfort orientated unibody.

Having seemingly been pictured undergoing testing in China two months ago, a new report from India has claimed that the next generation Ford Everest will take styling hints from the all-new Explorer (pictured) when it debuts next year.

Based on the spy shots taken by Auto Home in March, which sees the heavily camouflaged prototype bearing more than a passing resemblance to its North American cousin, indianautosblog.com has now released a render based on the image of what the Everest could look like.

Known internally as U704, the render paints a near carbon copy of the Explorer, but contradicts the Chinese report in stating that the Everest will keep its body-on-fame design instead of moving to a more comfort orientated unibody frame like the Explorer.

While no mention of engines were made, the Indian publication claims that the current 2.0-litre single-and-bi-turbodiesel will continue, along with the recently added 2.3 EcoBoost in markets were petrol powerunits are favoured. The familiar General Motors (GM) co-developed ten-speed automatic gearbox is likely to be fitted as standard across the Everest line-up.

Expect more details and possibly even pre-production depictions to emerge over the coming weeks and months.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
No Courier but Maverick for Ford’s Bantam successor? 5.5.2020
Ford’s incoming half-tonner poised to get Bronco Sport looks 29.4.2020
Ford EcoSport gets safer 21.4.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tourism industry hits rock bottom due to virus fallout

General Limpopo residents still share water with dogs, monkeys, cattle

Covid-19 Turnaround time for virus tests must be sped up – experts

Covid-19 Western Cape announces new strategy to deal with virus outbreaks

Society Elderly brave long lines to register for Sassa grants, most of them in vain


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition