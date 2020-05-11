Coupe looks and all-electric power will headline upcoming Volvo XC100

Volvo has reportedly backtracked on its initial claims of the new flagship XC100, with a fresh report from United States alleging that the step-up from the XC90 will be an all-electric model only.

Last year, Britain’s Autocar stated that the XC100, which will join the XC90 in riding on the new Scalable Product Architecture 2 (SPA2) platform, will have the option of not only seven seats, but feature a petrol/electric drivetrain and measure 5.5 m in overall length.

In the latest claim by MotorTrend however, the XC100 will instead adopt a coupe-like appearance similar to the Audi Q8, BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, with seating for four and a more comfort tuned suspension.

As indicated though, the biggest change will be up front where the newcomer will join the XC40 in being offered under the all-electric Recharge banner as opposed to receiving a hybrid or mild-hybrid powertrain that will be offered in the next XC90. Although the article makes no mention of any outputs, it alleges that the XC100 will come with two electric motors mounted on each axle as standard, meaning a permanent four-wheel-wheel layout.

At present, no pre-production test mules or even sketches of the XC100 have cropped-up, but with its world debut planned for 2023, a year after the third generation XC90 touches down, expect details in small batches to become available soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.