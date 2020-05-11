Confirmed: Hardcore BMW M5 CS spied ahead of world debut

In what seems to be a confirmation of reports dating back nearly two years, a fresh batch of spy images over the weekend has emerged showing the most hardcore BMW M5 of recent years ahead of its highly awaited unveiling.

First spotted by motor1.com in 2018, but with nothing having come since then, carscoops.com has posted several images of the new M5 CS standing idle at the Nürburgring with comparatively minor disguise around the front and rear facias.

Set to be positioned above the Competition (pictured), and likely with a limited production run like the M3 CS, the M5 CS is expected to be lighter than its sibling and feature a reworked chassis, upgraded brakes and bespoke interior detailing.

Up front, the 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 engine and eight-speed Steptronic gearbox will remain, but with power set to eclipse the Competition’s 460kW/750Nm. Not ruled out though is the possibility of electrification.

According to the online publication, the CS is forecasted to debut in the second half of this year after the wraps are removed from the facelift 5 Series. However, expect more details and possibly undisguised images to emerge before then.

