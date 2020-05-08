All-new Citroën C4 spied as digital unveiling is penned-in for 30 June

Despite being phased-out two years ago in response to declining sales, Citroën is reportedly set to bring back the C4 moniker as early as next month.

According to France’s L’Automobile Magazine, the C4 will be unveiled digitally on 30 June and based on the accompanying spy images, differ completely from its predecessors by sporting a distinctive fastback-like rear-end profile seemingly derived from the Tesla Model X, a comparatively long bonnet and more than likely styling from the CXperience concept.

Poised to make use of the EMP1 platform underpinning the Peugeot 208 and 2008, Opel Corsa and DS3 Crossback, the C4, according to the publication, will measure 4.4 m in overall length but, unlike the forthcoming new Cactus, will have the option of both petrol and diesel engines, as well as an all-electric drivetrain.

When it goes on sale in Europefrom July, the C4 will have a starting price of around €20 000 (R402 121), but at present, it remains to be seen whether the South African arm of the PSA Group will see it fit to bring the moniker back to local shores. If so, expect it to happen from next year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.