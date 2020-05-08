 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Motoring News 8.5.2020 07:29 am

When crazy power resulted in crazy figures

Mark Jones
PREMIUM!
When crazy power resulted in crazy figures

Volkswagen’s 165kW/550Nm Amarok V6 TDI simply destroyed all the competition with a 0 to 100 km/h time of 8.67 sec.

With The Citizen Motoring’s usual operations put on hold due to the Level 4 lockdown restrictions, performing our usual high performance road tests are simply not possible. However, we have every intention of keeping petrolheads and enthusiasts interested during these times and for this we require the reserve gear. I have been sniffling through my archives and discovered some interesting numbers in his detailed records from the last 16 years. For some light entertainment and an interesting glimpse into how things have evolved over time, we have compiled a list of the Top 10 fastest cars – in terms of...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.