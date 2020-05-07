Two-wheel-drive Lamborghini Huracan EVO loses its top

Already offered with four-wheel-drive with or without a roof, Lamborghini has now taken the former off of the two-wheel-drive Huracan EVO in creating the Rear-Wheel-Drive Spyder.

Differing from its coupe sibling launched back in January by virtue of losing the roof for a folding soft-top that can be opened and closed in 17 seconds at speeds up to 50 km/h, the two-wheel-drive Spyder receives the same subtle cosmetic tweaks, plus a gloss black rear bumper with an integrated diffuser not found on any another Huracan model.

Tipping the scales at 1 509 kg, 33 kg less than the four-wheel-drive Spyder but 120 kg more than the coupe, the RWD Spyder rides on 19-inch Kari alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli PZero rubber and while fitted as standard with cross-drilled ventilated steel brakes, can be specified with optional carbon ceramic stoppers as well as 20-inch alloys.

Boasting the now familiar ANIMA drive mode selector with three modes; Strada, Sport and Corsa, as well as retuned Performance Traction Control System and Lamborghini Dynamic Steering, the Spyder also keeps the normally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 as is with outputs of 449kW/560Nm. Mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the RWD Spyder will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and top out at 324 km/h.

Priced from €175 838 (R3 527 023), sales of the Spyder will commence in the European summer with South Africa likely to receive it near the end of the year or in early 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.